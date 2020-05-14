Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Short Interest Update

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 649.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,066. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVAC. TheStreet lowered Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

