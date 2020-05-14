Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

