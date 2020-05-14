PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 799,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 939,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PetroChina by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 746.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of NYSE PTR traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 120,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 0.95.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.89 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that PetroChina will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.