Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,087,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,675,451 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Pfizer worth $1,830,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,514,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,758,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

