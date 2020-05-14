PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. PGT Innovations updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE PGTI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 996,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,008. The company has a market capitalization of $642.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

