PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target Raised to $12.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PGTI. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $12.35 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $642.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

