Phantasma (SOUL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $595,077.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $595,077.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026391 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000743 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030934 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,499.87 or 0.99452834 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000548 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00084629 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000512 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Hotbit, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

