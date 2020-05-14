Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) – G.Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,413. The company has a market capitalization of $902.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,527,000 after buying an additional 1,017,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 595,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

