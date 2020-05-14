Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 279,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

