Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

