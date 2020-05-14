Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Down 10.1% in April

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

