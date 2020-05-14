Pigeoncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $59,847.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $962,715.30 and $59,847.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004944 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000571 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,223,044,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

