Pillar Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $2,184.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.01986152 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00084385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00169446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00039023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.