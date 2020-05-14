Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,614 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

PDD stock opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

