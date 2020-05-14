Pinkcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $4,686.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Bittrex. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $769,008.76 and approximately $4,686.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00771163 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037564 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00256197 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002406 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 83.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001137 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 443,083,908 coins and its circulating supply is 417,823,472 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

