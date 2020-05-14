Piper Sandler Boosts Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Price Target to $4.00

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.52. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at $248,026.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 627,399 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

