Piper Sandler Comments on GreenSky Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GreenSky in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get GreenSky alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSKY. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

GSKY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 302,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,062. The company has a market cap of $786.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 12.9% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 652.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 23,714 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.