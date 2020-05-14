Piper Sandler Increases Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $296.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX traded down $5.55 on Thursday, hitting $256.37. 90,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,541. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.