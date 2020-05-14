Piper Sandler Lowers US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) to Neutral

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

USWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Well Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 965,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,371. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. US Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $112.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that US Well Services will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in US Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in US Well Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in US Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,391,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in US Well Services by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

