Piper Sandler Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $56.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NTRA traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.16. 69,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $49.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 92.34%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 15,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Natera by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Natera by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

