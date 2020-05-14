Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on ON. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

ON stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

