Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cara Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CARA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.87. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,075,511,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 96.7% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,787,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 241,271 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $200,888.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,873.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,963 shares of company stock valued at $422,002 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

