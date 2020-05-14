Piper Sandler Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 37,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,643. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

