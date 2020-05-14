PIXEL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,389.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $385,953.32 and approximately $85,389.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,616.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.43 or 0.02500216 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00628403 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012747 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

