PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 687,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $656,952.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,732,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PJT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. 130,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

