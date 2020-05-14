Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Plains GP worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $242,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,517.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.38. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

