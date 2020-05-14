Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 1,425,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,843. The stock has a market cap of $577.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLT. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,068.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 269,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Plantronics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plantronics by 1,885.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

