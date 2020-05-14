PlayChip (PLA) Trading 51.3% Higher This Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $149.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.90 or 0.03414934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00055296 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030721 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001836 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.