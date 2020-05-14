PlayCoin [ERC20] Market Capitalization Reaches $1.05 Million (PLX)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.94 or 0.01989130 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00083996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00167996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

