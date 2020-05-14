PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Hits $206,204.51

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One PlayGame token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PlayGame has a total market cap of $206,204.51 and $180.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.01988184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00083926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00169291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

