Playkey Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,025.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Playkey has a market cap of $352,219.55 and approximately $25,025.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.03404330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00054983 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030730 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,932,942 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

