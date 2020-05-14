Plug Power (PLUG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2020 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2020 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $5.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2020 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

PLUG stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 253.05% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 367,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,874,423.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,885,520 shares of company stock worth $9,283,811. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 262,212 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $3,147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

