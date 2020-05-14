Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $163.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.