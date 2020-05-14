Po.et Market Capitalization Tops $3.33 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bancor Network, OKEx and Binance. Po.et has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $48,147.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.01986152 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00084385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00169446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00039023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official website is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, HitBTC, DDEX, OKEx, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

