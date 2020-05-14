POA Network (POA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.87 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Binance.

About POA Network

Get POA Network alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.