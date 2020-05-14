POA Trading Down 3.6% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, POA has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. POA has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $81,699.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

