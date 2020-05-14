Polymath (POLY) One Day Volume Hits $2.95 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $12.33 million and $2.95 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Huobi and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00451500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003187 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005200 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,410,088 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, LATOKEN, Kucoin, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, IDEX, UEX and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

