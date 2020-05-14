PopularCoin (POP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 48.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 90.3% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $32,723.83 and $268.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00455828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011222 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030614 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004377 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,017,000,506 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

