Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a news sentiment score of -4.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

POWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CJS Securities cut Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

POWL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 57,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. Powell Industries has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $292.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

