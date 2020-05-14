Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $618,973.02 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,794 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $618,973.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,710.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 940 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $76,403.20.

On Friday, February 14th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,449 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $153,318.69.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $100.73. 19,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

