Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp Sells 8,000 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total value of $864,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,260.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of POWI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.73. 19,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,809. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

