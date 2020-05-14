PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million.

SDGR stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.47. 3,071,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.06. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93.

Get PPD alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPD from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPD from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

PPD Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.