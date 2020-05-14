PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.06.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

PPG opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average of $113.73. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

