PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.49% of PPL worth $661,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in PPL by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. 3,543,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

