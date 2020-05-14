Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Premier in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 31,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,831. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,388,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,027,000 after acquiring an additional 197,208 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,920,000 after purchasing an additional 716,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Premier by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,680,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,406,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,592,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 215,058 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Premier by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,002,000 after purchasing an additional 148,648 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

