Prime-XI (PXI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Prime-XI has a market cap of $2,134.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008383 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Prime-XI

Prime-XI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.