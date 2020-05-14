Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 159,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

