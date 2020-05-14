Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 12,535 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 283.6% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 92,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,054,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,077,549. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $46.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

