Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 336 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.75.

SPGI stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

