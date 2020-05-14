Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.02. 6,739,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,945,438. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

